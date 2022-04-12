Morecambe Bay safety film warns visitors of dangerous sands

‘Morecambe Bay, Silverdale – Tide Safety’ can be seen via YouTube.

It is also being placed on tourist websites connected with the Silverdale area.

The video has been funded from the Welcome Back European Regional Development Fund and HM Government, administered by Lancaster City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silverdale beach where people have got into difficulties in the bay.

The safety film resulted from an approach by Silverdale Parish Council to Lancaster City Council.

Last year alone, over 20 incidents occurred in the Silverdale area of Morecambe Bay with visitors stuck in quicksand or stranded by the tide on sandbanks.