Morecambe Bay Partnership seeks volunteers to help protect the Bay’s birds.

Love Birds? Enjoy meeting new people? You could help...

Morecambe Bay Partnership is seeking friendly, approachable volunteers to help protect the Bay’s birds.

You could play an important role in helping to inform and inspire people about the birds of Morecambe Bay.

Amy Hopley, nature and wildlife officer at Morecambe Bay Partnership, said ‘This is an exciting opportunity for people to use their knowledge and enthusiasm to inspire others to care for birds.

"This is a great project with a really positive impact, helping to protect the Bay’s birds and giving people the opportunity to recognise what a special place for wildlife Morecambe Bay is. The Natural Ambassadors will learn new skills, meet new people, and make a worthwhile difference to the understanding and appreciation of the Bay's birds.

"After all, how can people care about something they don’t know about?"

Morecambe Bay Partnership is spreading the word that the Bay is a special place for wildlife.

Natural Ambassadors will show members of the public the birds through telescopes and inspire them to care for our wildlife by keeping a safe distance from roosting birds.

Natural Ambassadors will play a vital role in helping people to enjoy the coast, whilst avoiding disturbing the birds.

To find out more, come along to a workshop on Wednesday, September 25, 7pm to 9pm, at Over Kellet Village Hall, Church Bank, Over Kellet, Carnforth, LA6 1DU.

The workshop will introduce what being a Natural Ambassador involves, as well as identifying wintering birds and their ecology. Equipment and materials will be provided. Places are limited so advanced booking by Friday, September 20, is essential.

Visit www.morecambebay.org.uk to reserve your place or telephone 01539 734 888. Training will be available to all ‘Natural Ambassadors’.