Morecambe Bay Gateway film in aid of Lancaster hospice

A Morecambe filmmaking group have produced a charity film to celebrate the official opening of the Bay Gateway.

Morecambe Bay Movie Makers made the film, which shows the construction of the Heysham to M6 link road, in aid of St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster.

The film marks the first anniversary of the official opening of the Bay Gateway on March 2, although the road was open to the public on October 2016.

The film follows the construction of the road from start to finish and was done with the cooperation of the contractors Costain.

“The film project was a major success, followed online by a lot of local people,” said Richard Gaskell, member of Moreambe Bay Movie Makers.

“We feel that this last film telling the story of the road, with profits going back to the community is a wonderful finale.”

The team commenced filming the early stages from farmer’s fields and through gaps in fences.

Members of the public began to ask where they could see the film so the group started putting films online.

Costain discovered what the group were doing and invited them to become involved on a more formal basis.

From this point the team could go on site with their cameras.

Thousands of people walked the road on three Welly Walks, which helped raise money for the hospice and other charities.

As a bonus to the film, the DVD shows separate footage of all three Welly walks.

Copies of the film can be purchased from St John’s Hospice on Slyne Road, Lancaster or at

All proceeds from the film sale will go to St John’s Hospice.