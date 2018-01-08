Morecambe Bay Foodbank launches uniform project

Morecambe Bay Foodbank has launched a new project for parents who can’t afford to buy new school uniforms.

The charity has launched The Uniform Project which will be based in a unit at The Arndale Centre in Morecambe.

Foodbank manager Annette Smith with Morecambe musician Joe McCorriston at the foodbank

It will also be accepting donations of food.

Morecambe Bay Foodbank has been named the Arndale’s charity of the year for 2018.

Joanna Young, chair of trustees at the foodbank, said it had weighed in over 12 tonnes of food in December, compared to around eight tonnes last year, mostly donated by families, groups, offices and companies.

It fed 1,111 people in December, 520 of whom were children. Everyone who received food was also given an additional Christmas parcel.

Morecambe Bay Foodbank received 12 tonnes of food in December

Joanna said that “all sorts of wonderful people have come out of the wood work and helped us and our Reverse Advent Calendar was a particular success”.

“In early December we had a client who came to see us who had a child with her who had no shoes and no coat,” she said.

“In addition to this we have had multiple instances of requests for school uniform from families who are struggling to afford it and as such we are launching The Uniform Project this month.

We will be accepting donations of new school uniform in our supermarket bins from this month and will also be launching an appeal for gently used items at the end of January.”

Joanna added: “We’ve been absolutely amazed by the incredible generosity of the public over this Christmas and would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who put food into our donation boxes.

“The work goes on though! Demand for our services will be very high over the cold months of January and February so if you can, please keep donating.”

This year the foodbank worked in partnership with several schools and community centres to give Christmas boxes to families who needed them.