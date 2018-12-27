Morecambe Bay Boxing Day Dip raises £2,000

The annual Boxing Day Dip in Morecambe Bay raised more than £2,000 for two charities.

With milder temperatures than last year, swimmers gathered on the promenade, many in fancy dress, to raise money for the RNLI and St John’s Hospice.

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris also took part in the dip.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “What a fantastic day!

“Thank you to all our wonderful volunteers who gave up their time to help, we couldn’t have done it without you.

“Thank you to each and every person who braved the sea, whether dipping or swimming, you are all amazing.

“Special thanks to Tyrone Lewis as without his idea, drive and hard work this wouldn’t have happened.

“The total raised so far is a staggering £2,000 with our super supporter Mark Dugan raising a whopping £500! See you all next year hopefully!”