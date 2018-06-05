Morecambe batting collapse ends chances of a positive result at Barrow

Morecambe travelled up to Ernest Pass to face Barrow on what was the first gloomy Saturday of the season, as the home team claimed an 81-run win.

Visiting captain Ryan Pearson won the toss and decided to bowl first, a change to the usual way of thinking.

Just after the toss the rain began to fall which was a bad sign for the Morecambe team who were now going to have to go to work with a wet ball, making the toss even more important.

Morecambe made the perfect start though with Jamie Cassidy (2-29) claiming the wicket of Robin Adams (0) with the first ball of the game with the opener leaving one to clatter into off stump.

For the first 25 overs that was as good as it got for the Morecambe bowlers however, who were wayward and looked out of rhythm for the first time this season.

With Cassidy claiming his second wicket of the day, taking out Cumberland man Toby Mowat (19), again sending middle stump rolling it brought the game winning partnership to the crease with Ryan Gilmour (43) already set when professional Grant Roelofsen (75) joined him.

Except for one very close LBW appeal against Roelofsen he went about his business in chanceless fashion, leading the Barrow charge from the moment he came to the crease.

After drinks Morecambe went about their business in much better fashion with leg spin duo Danny Edwards (3-52) and Zak Buchanan (5-34) claiming the eight wickets that remained once Roelofsen had been removed and the lower order exposed, leaving Morecambe with an above-par 190 to chase down.

What happened across the next 25 overs summed up Morecambe’s batting unit this season as they collapsed to 73-9 with only three players reaching double figures.

Ryan Pearson (23) and the last wicket pairing of Edwards (31no) and Cassidy (17) showed fight to push the score from 73-9 to a more respectable 109ao with some lusty blows down the ground off the spin bowlers.

Barrow’s opening bowlers bowled tightly and took wickets in clusters with Mowat taking 5-30 and the evergreen Daryl Wearing taking 3-18 with one apiece for Greg Reynolds and Gary Collins wrapping the game up for the hosts who were too good on the day.

Morecambe host high flying St Annes at Woodhill Lane on Saturday.