Morecambe arts group launches brand new venue
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Good Things Collective marked the launch of its new venue in Northumberland Street – as well as its ninth anniversary – by opening its doors to the public for the community celebration which featured an exciting line-up of events, activities and exhibitions.
Visitors explored the creative spaces of its resident artists, discovered new works and local talents on display in the atrium space, had guided tours and behind-the-scenes insights into the facilities available. And they enjoyed hands-on experience in the taster workshop before finding time to relax and unwind in the Sound Cafe.
“What a joy it was to share our hard work, creativity and creative spaces,” said a spokesperson for Good Things Collective. “To see the space brimming with such warmth, joy and genuine togetherness is what makes it all worthwhile.”
Good Things Collective runs a range of creative projects, community activities and events, independent artist studios and a community equipment library – helping to reduce the barriers for start-ups whilst also increasing the opportunities for people in Morecambe to get creative.
“Our approach is not to work for people, but with people – building a community of 'movers and shakers' that get stuck in and make 'Good Things' things happen,” said the spokesperson.
“We are working hard to support our growing creative and socially driven membership to be as collaborative, aspirant and sustainable as possible. Often we do this by working on projects together as we learn a lot from each other when we do but also because together we can achieve far more than we can alone.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.