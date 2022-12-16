More cuddles at Lancaster hospice this Christmas thanks to £15k grant
Nurses, staff and families at Lancaster’s St John’s Hospice were delighted to be awarded a grant of £14,995 from the Morrisons Foundation to buy a cuddle bed.
The specialised bed has the same footprint as a standard hospital bed, but at the touch of a button, it can widen to a double bed. This means that loved ones can get into the same bed as the patient at the hospice, and have a cuddle or offer comfort at the most tender of times.
Sarah Spencer, grants and trust manager at St John’s Hospice, said: “We are delighted to receive this award from the Morrisons Foundation, which will enable the hospice to purchase a second 'Cuddle Bed'.
"This specialist equipment creates a safe and welcoming space where two people can be connected and offer comfort, when it is most needed, without the physical and psychological barriers of a normal medical bed.
“The bed does everything required by a medical bed: offering adjustable settings for the patient's comfort, and at the touch of a button it can widen to become a double bed for two people. The bed means that a patient and their loved one can share special last moments together.”
Joanne Pinder, Community Champion from Morecambe Morrisons, said: “It’s been a privilege for Tracey, our store manager, and myself to visit such a wonderful charity. The work they do is simply incredible. I’m genuinely over the moon that our foundation has been able to provide this donation to help buy the cuddle bed.”