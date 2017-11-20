More Children in Need photos

People in Lancashire have been busy fund-raising for Children in Need.

As a team of young riders made a 500 mile journey from London to Glasgow, with the Rickshaw Challenge, Wallings, in Cockerham, sent in a photo as owner Anna Walling presented a tired BBC One Show presenter Matt Baker with a fresh toffee cake when he stopped off for some refreshments.

Coffee morning for children in need at Great Eccleston Fish Bar Dylan Pain with Natalie Harvey, Ann Whiteside, Emma and Wendy McLaughlin

Staff at Great Eccleston Fish Bar baked a special Pudsey cake and held a coffee morning.

Adrenalin junkies took part in a combined effort to climb up Ben Nevis at Clip ‘n Climb, in Millennium City Park, Preston.

Children at Ollie’s nursery, in Goosnargh, raised money by dressing in spotty clothes and having their faces painted.

Coffee morning for children in need at Great Eccleston Fish Bar Natalie Harvey with her home made Pudsey cake, being photobombed by Dylan Pain as the big yellow bear

Ollie's nursery at Goosnargh wore spotty clothes for Children In Need

Climb Ben Nevis Challenge at Clip n Climb, Preston Shane Robinson with Drew Davison, Stacey Royales and Ben Squires

Climb Ben Nevis Challenge at Clip n Climb, Preston Stacey Royales as Pudsey