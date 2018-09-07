Moonlight walk for one from across the sea

While hundreds of women are getting into the carnival atmosphere for this year’s Moonlight Walk in Lancaster, a lone figure across the Irish Sea will also be donning her trainers.

Kate Doig, originally from Heysham and now living on the Isle of Man, will be simultaneously walking her own moonlight 25km up and down the promenade in Douglas on Saturday September 15.

As Kate, who works in car sales on the island, is unable to make it over to Lancaster for the Moonlight Walk she has calculated that 10 lengths of Douglas promenade will be the equivalent distance of the popular ladies-only St John’s Hospice event.

Her own, somewhat more sombre effort, will also get under way at 10pm – exactly the same time as the official Moonlight Walk starts.

Kate, 38, was inspired to carry out her own walk to raise money for the Lancaster hospice after they cared for a friend earlier this year.

She said: “My friend was admitted to St John’s where he sadly lost his battle but the hospice made a real difference to his final days.

“The staff did a fantastic job to support and really help the family so I just wanted to do what I could to give something back and show how much it was appreciated.

“Both my sisters are doing the walk in Lancaster so I’ll be keeping in touch with them throughout the night and I’ll listen to music to help pass the time.

“I’ve been doing a bit of running so I might even run some of it to speed it up and I’ll just keep myself going as I know I’m doing it for a good cause.” Kate has been walking up and down the glens on the Isle of Man to prepare for the walk and previously took part in Lancaster’s Race for Life last year.

Zosia Muhler, community fundraiser at St John’s, said: “Kate is an absolute inspiration – to find the motivation to walk 25km on her own is a challenge in itself.

“She will definitely be on my mind on the 15th of September and I’ll call her before she sets off and check in with her throughout the night as well as giving her a special mention to her fellow walkers in Lancaster.”

“She has reassured us that the promenade is well lit, which was our biggest concern when we found out she was walking on her own. Although we won’t physically be there on the night, we will all definitely be with her in spirit!”

The St John’s Hospice Moonlight Walk takes place on Saturday September 15. To find out more, visit

https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/event/moonlight-walk-2018/.

To support Kate’s 25km walk, visit www.sjhospice.org.uk/iom-walk