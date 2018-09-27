Mock the Week star comes to Lancaster Grand

Star of Mock the Week, and Live at the Apollo, Stewart Francis embarks on a brand-new show, his last tour ever which comes to Lancaster Grand on November 8.

A previous winner of Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe at the Edinburgh Festival, this hugely successful one liner wizard has become a firm favourite in the UK and Ireland over the past decade.

Among other shows the Canadian comic has appeared on are Celebrity Mastermind and Not Going Out, Dave’s One Night Stand, and Channel Four’s 8 Out Of Ten Cats.

Stewart Francis will be bringing his Into The Punset tour to Lancaster’s Grand Theatre on Thursday, November 8, 8pm.

Tickets priced £18.50 are available from the box office on 01524 64695.