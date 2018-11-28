MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe

Two long range efforts from Alex Gilbey saw the Shrimps slide to defeat against League 2 leaders MK Dons.

The home midfielder beat Mark Halstead twice from 25 yards after being given too much time and space to let fly with well executed shots that flew into the bottom left hand corner of the Morecambe goal.

Gilbey’s first came on 58 minutes after some slack defending from the Shrimps.

A long ball forward was headed weakly infield by Luke Conlan and the midfielder side footed a long range effort into the bottom left hand corner of Halstead’s goal.

The home side then grew in confidence and began to pass the ball around neatly with the Shrimps struggling to create a clear opening of their own.

Rhys Healey almost added a second for MK Dons when he hit the side netting from a tight angle and Dean Lewington saw a dipping volley superbly tipped over by Halstead.

Cargill then headed a Lewington corner over from 12 yards before Morecambe staged a late rally with Jordan Cranston and Alex Kenyon firing wide as the Shrimps played their best football of the game.

But they were undone for a second time by Gilbey on 84 minutes when the home side countered quickly and Gilbey was given the freedom of the park to pick his spot for a second time with a smart finish.

The first half ended goal less with the Shrimps more than matching the home team.

MK Dons started the better and had two great chances to open the scoring in the early stages of the game.

In the first minute former Fleetwood loanee Bailey Cargill put in dangerous cross that was just too far ahead of the onrushing Conor McGrandles.

Rhys Healey then skied a shot off target before Cargill headed a right wing corner wide from close range when he was unmarked in the box.

After surviving the early scares the Shrimps came into the game with Andrew Tutte seeing a 25 free kick superbly saved by Lee Nicholls who tipped his effort onto the post on 16 minutes.

The home side hit back again with Jordan Cranston making a goal saving clearance to prevent a right wing cross from reaching Cargill before the Shrimps threatened again when Jason Oswell flicked on for A-Jay Leitch-Smith who ran on goal but shot straight at Nicholls from an acute angle.

In the end though it was Gilbey’s glorious goals that made the difference as the Shrimps battled hard but failed to find the target once again.

MK Dons: Nicholls, Williams, Moore-Taylor (rep Cisse 24), McGrandles, Lewington, Gilbey, Houghton, Cargill, Healey, Aneke (rep Simpson 56), Agard (rep D’Ath 54). Subs not used: Moore, Watson, Hancox, Asonganyi

Morecambe: Halstead, Cranston, Lavelle, Old, Conlan, Thompson (rep Mandeville 66), Tutte (rep Yarney 37), Kenyon, Ellison, Leitch-Smith, Oswell (rep Oliver 74). Subs not used: Roche, Hedley, Mendes-Gomes, Piggot.

Ref: J Busby.

Att: 5,726