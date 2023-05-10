Joanne Neild has been missing from home since the end of March.

She was last seen busking outside Tesco in Accrington.

Police said she has not been seen since and have subsequently launched multiple appeals to find the 50-year-old.

Joanne Neild has links to Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe, Accrington and Burnley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Although she has links elsewhere in Lancashire – specifically Accrington, Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe and Burnley – she may have travelled further afield,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Joanne is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder length brown hair which is normally worn in a ponytail.

She often wears a black leather jacket.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting 0569 of April 11.

Alternatively, information can be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

