James Nuttall was reported missing after he was last seen at his school in Lancaster shortly before 11.30am on Tuesday (July 5).

Lancashire Police said it was “out of character” for the 14-year-old to go missing and launched an appeal to find him.

At around 8.25pm the same day, officers confirmed James had been “found safe and well”.

“Thank you for all of your help, shares and comments,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.