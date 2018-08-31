Mirrored artworks reflect life in Morecambe Bay

Mirrored sculptures will be appearing on Heysham Barrows this Saturday as part of five new artworks around Morecambe Bay.

The sculptures by British sculptor and environmental artist Rob Mulholland are a series of mirrored dwellings which invite viewers to consider human settlers’ influence on Morecambe Bay.

Six mirrored figures reflect upon the idea of sites of human settlement, reminding the viewer of the generations working the land and the sea in centuries gone by.

‘Settlement’ will be in-situ on The Barrows, Heysham Coast from Saturday September 1 to Sunday September 9 with open public access during this time at the National Trust site. Subject to planning permission, internationally-renowned land artist Chris Drury brings Horizon Line Chamber to the atmospheric environment of Sunderland Point.

A conical stone chamber remade from hundreds of reclaimed building stones unearthed at the former port settlement of Sunderland Point, Horizon Line Chamber recalls an upturned boat and holds a surprise for visitors who venture inside. A self-contained lens inverts the outside world onto the chamber’s lime-plastered walls, capturing the sea and its changing conditions, rich bird life and the unique light of the Bay in a transformed perspective and meditation on Morecambe Bay’s evolving environment.

At another location to be revealed, artist Anna Gillespie is designing a new, permanent sculpture for Morecambe Bay which will be a welcoming beacon and a symbol of fond farewell at a traditional point of departure and arrival.

Susannah Bleakley, Chief Executive of Morecambe Bay Partnership, said: “Morecambe Bay is a magical place, elemental and inspiring. Hundreds of people have volunteered and thousands have taken part in events. “We’ve explored what local people think is special about the Bay and they told us they are captivated by the constant change – how the Bay is made and remade by the tides and reflects the ever changing sky and elements. These artists’ commissions seek to reflect these special facets back and help us look anew at our ever-changing Bay.”

Headlands to Headspace is a series of sculptural and performance landscape arts commissions that have been produced in partnership with Morecambe-based arts and festivals practice, Deco Publique.