Miracle escape on Boxing Day after crash on Heysham Road

Two men walked away from the mangled wreckage of this car in what police said was a ‘miracle’.

Police said the crash happened just an hour into Boxing Day on Heysham Road in Morecambe.

The blue 4x4 vehicle the two men were travelling in crashed, ripping off the front wheel and damaging a resident’s drive.

By the time police arrived, both men had managed to escape from the vehicle themselves.

They were taken to hospital to be treated for face, leg and arm injuries.

Lancs Road Police posted on Twitter on December 26: “Result of suspected drink driver/speeding Heysham Rd, Morecambe.

“Occupants of this vehicle are still with us = miracle.”