Milestone birthday celebrated by royal family fan

A resident of Greenroyd residential home in Hest Bank had a special 100th birthday celebration.

Christabel Atkinson was born in Blackburn in December, 1918, one of five children to Reverend Canon W.E. Cunliffe and Eleanor Thornton-Dudley.

She worked in Accrington in a factory inspecting weapons but because she was so tiny she was moved to ‘The food Office’ dispensing coupons.

Christabel married Richard Atkinson in June, 1947 and had one son David.

Richard died on February 12, 2015, after 67 years of marriage.

Christabel is a fan of the royal family and music by Bing Crosby.