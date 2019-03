Squires Lancaster and Lansil Golf Club chose Mencap Lancaster and Morecambe as their charity for 2018.

The sponsorship by Mick Hoyle and the golf club enabled the Clubhouse pool team at Charles Street in Morecambe to re-cover all their pool tables and provided cues plus other equipment.

Lancaster and Morecambe Mencap has provided services and support in the Lancaster and Morecambe area to people with learning disabilities for around 50 years.

Call Mencap on 01524 833656.