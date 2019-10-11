Men who died in Morecambe fire named

Two men who died after a fire in Morecambe have been named.

Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at the Gordon Working Men’s Club, on Springfield Street, at about 3.50pm on Wednesday (October 9).



John McCartney, 60 and Philip Townsend, known locally as Tony, 70, were rescued from the building by firefighters but sadly died a short time later.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.



A joint investigation into the cause of the blaze continues between police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the local authority.



Anyone with information should contact police on quoting log number 0803 of October 9.