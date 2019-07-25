Meet new Freemen of Lancaster honoured

All those who became Freemen of Lancaster at the weekend were honoured at the annual Freeman’s Court.

Each year Lancaster City Council continues the longstanding custom of admitting new Freemen of the city.

Traditionally the honour of becoming a Freeman carried a number of privileges including the right to ‘pasture a limited number of beasts’ on the Marsh, to enter the city free from the payment of tolls and also to bring goods through toll gates for sale at the Lancaster Market.

Nowadays the role carries few rights, but remains popular amongst those proud of their heritage.