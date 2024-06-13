Meet Morecambe’s West End Wombles who are on a mission to keep the streets litter free

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anti-litter Wombles sprucing up Morecambe’s West End say they are ‘overwhelmed’ by the support of local residents.

West End Wombles take to the streets to litter pick – and keep an eagle eye out for the menace of fly-tipping – and their hard work already has the backing of Lancaster City Councillor, David Whitaker, who recently joined them to collect rubbish.

“Thank you to The West End Wombles on their clean up,” said Coun Whitaker, speaking on X after one of the litter picks. “We managed to fill a few bags. A nice community group aiming to put some pride into The West End of Morecambe.”

Womble Becky Boo even bumped into other volunteers whilst litter picking. She said: “{I was} absolutely overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude that these wonderful humans were kind enough to give up their time to do something to make our area better. What a great team we make! We can do this!

West End Wombles are helping clean up the streets.

“Somehow we bumped into each other in this alleyway and ended up working together in a seamless way, just getting the job done with some nice conversations along the way. I felt so proud when I took the 'after' picture.

“I truly appreciate every one of you that turned up. You made a huge difference to my world and I went to bed feeling elated knowing that we did something worthwhile together.

“ It would be awesome to see everyone again and welcome some more wonderful humans!”