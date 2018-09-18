McGuinness to ride Ducati at Macau Grand Prix

John McGuinness and Martin Jessopp will team up with Paul Bird Motorsport to ride the factory-backed Be Wiser Ducati Panigale Rs at the 52nd Edition Macau Grand Prix later this year.

Last year’s winner, Glenn Irwin, announced that he had no plans to return following his victory, so the team has secured the services of 23-times TT winner McGuinness for the annual race alongside BSB ace Jessopp.

The ‘Morecambe Missile’ McGuinness sampled victory for Paul Bird’s team back in 2001 and has recently returned from injury to take a win at the Classic TT.

He’ll be joined by Yeovil’s Jessopp, who took his debut win at this year’s North West 200 as well as posting a string of top seven results at the 2018 Isle of Man TT Races.

This year’s event takes place November 15-18.