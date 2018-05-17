Mayor of Lancaster gives fair his stamp of approval

Morecambe Philatelic Society celebrated 10 years of holding stamp fairs at The Platform.

Stamp dealers from all over the north west and as far afield as Nottingham and Coventry attended and had a very busy day as around a hundred people passed through the doors of The Platform.

The Mayor, Councillor Roger Mace, and his wife attended and met the Club President Peter Howitt and organising committee members Frank Colling, Lesley Vincent and Carol Bennett. Councillor Mace is a club member but doesn’t get chance to attend meetings very often due to his duties so was pleased to pop along and share in the event.

Organiser Lesley Vincent said “This is our tenth year at The Platform and the staff have always made us very welcome here. We chose The Platform when we needed a new venue because of its unique natural lighting which shows the stamps at their best. Our dealers are very happy to keep returning here. It is also good to see that stamp collecting appeals top [people of all ages.”

New members are always welcome at club meetings which are held on 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month at the War Memorial Hall on Church Street starting at 7.30pm.

Meetings for the summer months will be held on June 5 and July 3 then resume on September 4.