Mayfield closing in on Premier Division title

Leaders Mayfield United took a big step towards winning the North Lancs Premier Division title on Saturday after beating Trimpell and Bare, taking them nine points clear.

With defences on top. it looked to be heading for a goalless draw until Jordan Theobald scored from a corner to earn Mayfield the three points.

Ingleton moved away from the danger zone with an emphatic win at next to bottom side Arnside.

Ingleton were in charge from start to finish, rattling in seven goals with just one conceded.

Leading the charge was the enigmatic Alex Hartley who scored four excellent goals, while Joel Law and Andrew Jackson (2) getting the others.

Adam Richardson scored an excellent consolation goal for Arnside.

Fourth placed Cartmel and District travelled to play fifth placed Carnforth Rangers with a much weakened side missing several first team players through illness and suspensions.

Cartmel took a deserved lead in the 38th minute when Ben Clarke went past three defenders and was brought down inside the area for a penalty.

Up stepped Carl Davidson – his spot kick was not the best but the keeper appeared to dive over the ball and it went into the net.

With a minute to go until half-time Cartmel were awarded a free kick just outside the penalty area, Carl Davidson’s cross was swung over to the far post where the ball evaded all the Carnforth defenders, only for Carl Airey to nudge the ball into the net to make it 2-0 at half-time.

In the 62nd minute Airey received a pass from Felix Freudman and sent the ball to the right wing where the ball was crossed in first time over to the far post where Billy Garnett beat his marker to make it 3-0.

Carnforth pulled one back late on thanks to an Anthony Crabtree penalty but it was only a consolation.

Meanwhile, College AFC beat Morecambe Royals 2-0 at home thanks to goals from Gary Larne and Luke Fairclough.