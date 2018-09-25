Marsh youngsters make lasting memorial to friend Leon Hoyle

Youngsters on the Marsh estate in Lancaster have come together to make a lasting tribute to a friend who tragically died last year.

Leon Hoyle died on August 7 2017 after falling through a roof on Lune Industrial Estate while playing with friends.

Leon Hoyle.

Leon, who attended Central Lancaster High School, was a regular at Marsh Community Centre, and friends have now made a special memorial garden in the centre grounds.

The youngsters designed the memorial to include an orange rose bush and flowers in Leon’s favourite colours.

They were joined in their work by Marsh PCSO Cath Elliot.

On the centre’s Facebook page, organisers said: “We are so proud of all the young people that helped out as well as our local PCSO Cath.

Youngsters work on the memorial garden for Leon Hoyle.

“They have all worked together to make a memorial garden to remember the beloved Leon Hoyle.”

