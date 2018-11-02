Marine 2-0 Lancaster City

Lancaster City were knocked out of the Integro League Cup on Tuesday night, losing 2-0 away at Marine.

The home team created the first real chance of the game in the fifth minute when Steven Irwin’s side-footed attempt from the edge of the penalty area was comfortably held by Dolly Blues’ keeper Aiden Stone.

City had their first chance in the 14th minute when Charlie Bailey fired in a shot from distance but it flew just wide of the post.

Ged Kinsella sliced a shot over the bar in the 19th minute, but the home team didn’t have to wait long for the opening goal as, four minutes later, a corner was whipped in from the left and Danny Shaw headed home from close range to give Marine the lead.

City came close to equalising in the 28th minute when Ryan McLean found Bailey, but despite making clean contact with the ball, his shot was well saved by Martin Fearon in the Marine goal.

Ben Hudson then had a chance to equalise from a corner a minute later but his header went over the bar after seemingly being pushed in the back.

Hudson had the Dolly Blues’ last chance of the half when a free kick was clipped into the penalty area but the Lancaster man could only head it wide with a minute of the half to go. City boss Mark Fell made a half time reshuffle with Craig Stanley replacing McLean, which saw Steven Williams moving up front while Reece Webb-Foster moved to wide left.

Marine almost doubled their lead just before the hour mark though when James Murray fired a shot goalwards but it was tipped wide by Stone.

However, it was soon 2-0 when another corner was whipped in and the same man Shaw headed home once more at the front post to double the home team’s advantage with less than half an hour to play.

It was almost 3-0 in the 85th minute when another corner, this time from the right, was miskicked to the near post but Rob Henry’s attempted clearance was sliced, Stone reacting superbly to keep the ball out and spare his teammate’s blushes when a goal seemed certain.

Substitute Craig Carney had the last chance of the game for Marine but his header went wide of the goal, but it didn’t matter as the full time whistle went and the hosts moved into the third round of the competition, exacting some revenge on the Dolly Blues, who had knocked them out of the FA Trophy on Saturday.