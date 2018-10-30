Marine 0-2 Lancaster City

Lancaster City booked their place in the next round of the FA Trophy on Saturday with a 2-0 win away at Marine.

The home side had the first chance of the game when James Murray’s shot went wide of the post after seven minutes, but City had a spell of pressure of their own and in the 18th minute some fine defending by Danny Shaw kept the scores level.

Marine enjoyed a lot of the ball without creating any clear cut chances, although the Dolly Blues did have a few near misses, as the two sides went into the half-time break goalless.

Marine had a chance in the 59th minute after winning a free kick in a dangerous position but it was headed wide.

The deadlock was finally broken though in the 72nd minute when City were awarded a penalty, moments after Marine keeper Martin Fearon had made a superb save to keep the scores level.

However, he couldn’t keep the spot kick out as Rob Wilson buried it to give the Dolly Blues the lead and Glenn Steel made it 2-0 to finish Marine off in the 87th minute.

In the next round City are at home to Ossett United, with the game taking place at the Giant Axe on Saturday, November 10.