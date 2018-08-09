Marcus Brigstocke at the Lancaster Grand

Devil May Care is the new stand-up show from multi-award-winning comedian Marcus Brigstocke, who will be coming to Lancaster Grand in September.

This will be the first time Brigstocke presents a character-driven stand-up show, performing as Milton’s fallen angel Lucifer from Paradise Lost. Marcus says: “I’ll be fully devilled up, complete with horns, tail and malevolent grin.

“I want to explore the nature of good and bad. Do good people do bad things with good intentions? Is anyone truly wicked? Are any of us wholly good? “What’s to be done about Piers Morgan?”

Marcus Brigstocke comes to Lancaster Grand on Sunday, September 16 at 8pm.

For tickets call the box office on 01524 64695 or visit Lancastergrand.co.uk.