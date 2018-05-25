Manchester Survivors Choir release charity single to mark first anniversary of Arena attack

The Manchester Survivors Choir has released a charity single to raise money for those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing.

Teaming up with Manchester band Prose, the choir has released A City United to mark the anniversary of the attack.

Cath Hill from Lancaster, who founded the choir earlier this year in January, said: “The young people in the choir were so excited to get the opportunity to go to a professional recording studio.

“It was wonderful to see them all smiling, laughing and having the confidence to sing and be recorded. It is a tough song for us to sing, the lyrics are so moving and take us back to that night.”

Cath was at the Ariana Grande concert with her 11-year-old son Jake, both inset, who was attending his first ever live gig.

The song was initially performed by Prose in Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens last year, after which Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham asked them to record it.

Cath Hill and her son Jake survived the Manchester bomb

Cath, 43, said: “We are determined to show the world that with a bit of northern spirit and resilience we can create something that people can enjoy listening to and hopefully raise some money for the charities who helped us and others affected.

“It is a positive end to a very difficult year.”

Andy Burnham described the song as “the very spirit of Manchester in music”.