Manchester poet at More Music in Morecambe

Manchester’s Tony Walsh performs his poetry at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday October 6 from 7.30pm.

His work came to worldwide attention in May 2017 when broadcast globally from the vigil for the victims of the arena bomb outrage in his beloved Manchester.

Standing two metres tall, Tony Walsh is often billed as a colossus or a towering talent on the UK performance poetry scene.

As Longfella he has a long-legged logo, but it’s his remarkable poetry, rather than his notable height, which makes him really stand out from the crowd.

This event is presented by More Music, Litfest and Smaller Rooms.

Tickets £11 from 01524 831997.