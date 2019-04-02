Man who raffled off his £845k Lancashire mansion is back with a Lamborghini...for £1.80

A man who raffled off his Lancashire country house for £2 is back with another competition - and this time the prize is a Lamborghini.

Dunstan Low, who runs a business in Morecambe and lives in Ingleton, has launched ‘Winalambo.net’, giving entrants from around the world the chance win up to €400,000 towards a Lamborghini purchase in their country and up to €250,000 cash.

He also hopes to raise thousands of pounds for charity in the process.

Dunstan’s son Dylan, 18, will also be getting involved in the business this time around.

In 2017, Dunstan received national media attention when he announced he was raffling off his £845,000 Grade II Listed, six bedroom manor house in the Lune Valley village of Melling.

Each raffle ticket in the winacountryhouse.com competition cost £2, and the prize was won by Marie Segar, from Warrington, who also received the title Lady of Melling.

A total of £25,000 was raised for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster as part of the competition.

Now Dunstan, who runs the Gas Contemporary gallery in Lancashire Street, Morecambe, has turned his attention to supercars, hoping to attract global attention, and raise enough capital to re-launch the property raffling business.

Car dealerships, including GC Motors in Harrogate, have got on board with the competition. Luxury yachts are also in the frame.

“Since we ran the competition, there have been around 50 or so property raffles that have failed for one reason or another, many falling foul of the gambling commission,” said Dunstan.

“We wanted to do something in terms of property again, but to make it less risky we decided to pick something that was more achievable first.

“We thought it was a good opportunity to raise some money to set up a business, and then eventually get back into property raffling.

“We’re also hoping to raise up to 45,000 Euros for charity.

“The last raffle was UK only, but this one is going to be worldwide, and we just want to make it a success.”

The competition will accept debit and credit card payments, as well as Bitcoin and other crypocurrencies, at £1.80 per entry.

The maximum required entries is 450,000, and the closing date for the competition is August 28.