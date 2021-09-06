Man thanks Air Ambulance heroes who saved his life after his throat was slashed in horror beach accident at Morecambe

Dave Jackson, 62, a lorry driver living in Salford, was out boating with his wife Christine, a vicar, in Morecambe when his life changed in an instant.

Pulling the boat back onto their trailer, unbeknown to Dave, the D ring on the boat was not made out of the correct metal, and snapped.

The winch swung towards Dave, hitting him in the chest before ricocheting up and slashing his throat.

Dave Jackson and his wife Christine, who have thanked the North West Air Ambulance for saving Dave's life following a horrific boating accident in Morecambe.

Dave was thrown back about 15 feet from the impact, bleeding out profusely on the beach and struggling to breathe.

Fortunately, a first aider and a local medic were on the beach at the time, rushing to Dave’s side.

Meanwhile, the ambulance crew had arrived and Dave’s friend Phil flagged them over.

During this time, North West Air Ambulance had been alerted and arrived quickly on scene.

The North West Air Ambulance whose crews saved Dave Jackson's life after a horrific boating accident in Morecambe.

With help, Christine drove Dave off the beach to the ambulance.

Upon arrival, Dave was given lifesaving care from the NWAA crew, including Pilot Rob and Doctor Ian, Doctor Matt and Critical Care Paramedic Team Leader Rob, who performed a Rapid Sequence Induction (RSI), putting Dave to sleep with a managed airway.

He was flown to Royal Preston Hospital, Lancashire’s major trauma centre, where he was admitted and received further specialist treatment for his serious throat and chest injuries.

Dave said: “Though I don’t remember much from when the air ambulance crew arrived, without them there on that day, I don’t think I’d have survived.

"From the original first aider and medic, to the ambulance, and then the NWAA crew, I’m so grateful that I was surrounded by people who knew what to do in my time of need.

"The incident happened just two days before my birthday – Christine said that if I wanted a helicopter ride for my birthday I should have just asked!

"I cannot thank the charity’s crew enough. Without them, I wouldn’t be here today. For National Air Ambulance Week, I am wholeheartedly encouraging everyone to support this wonderful organisation, as you never know when you might need them.”

Thankfully, Dave has since undergone a smooth recovery and physiotherapy, with his chest and throat healing up well. He is recovering and continues to regain strength.

This National Air Ambulance Week (September 6-12), the North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) is raising awareness of the lifesaving impact its service has had on people across the North West.

From September 1 2020 – August 31 2021, the charity completed 2,590 missions across the region, including 784 in Lancashire.

With three helicopters and 4 HEMs response vehicles across its Barton and Blackpool air bases, the charity’s crew of highly skilled specialist doctors and helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) paramedics deliver enhanced pre-hospital care to the most critically ill and injured patients.

In cases of serious incidents and accidents, their care can make a lifesaving difference to patients, such as Dave Jackson.

In cases of serious trauma or illness, the NWAA crew can administer highly advanced interventions before reaching the hospital, such as anaesthesia, blood transfusion or intubation. It can make the difference between life and death for patients like Dave.

As a charity funded operation that does not receive any government or NHS funding, NWAA must raise over £9.5m a year to remain operational, relying on generous donations, fundraisers and volunteers to maintain its 365-days-a-year service.

Heather Arrowsmith, CEO at the North West Air Ambulance charity, said: “Hearing from patients like Dave demonstrates just how important the charity’s work is. Our crew are out there every day, having a life-changing impact on people’s lives, and it wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support we receive from supporters, donors, fundraisers and volunteers.”