Man taken to hospital with head injury after being hit by a car in Lancaster

The accident happened on at 5.05pm on July 21 and police said only one car was involved.

Police said they weren’t clear on the cause of the accident but the injury was treated as serious.

An eyewitness described members of the public directing traffic on Skerton Bridge at the accident scene, as well as rallying round to help the man and treat him until the police and ambulance arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skerton Bridge was the scene of the accident on July 21.

The man was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment for his head injury but was discharged a few hours later as the injury wasn’t as serious as first thought.

The accident on Skerton Bridge blocked access to Lune Street, Lancaster and traffic was backed up to Scale Hall.

The road was reopened around 7.53pm.