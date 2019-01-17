Man jailed for 12 months after Lancaster hit and run

A man driving a van which hit a Lancaster woman the day before her 21st birthday, leaving her in the the road with serious head injuries, has been jailed for 12 months.

Mark Kelbie, 40, of Garforth Street, Oldham, was arrested following a police investigation last August.

He appeared at Manchester Crown Court (Crown Square) on Monday, where he was jailed for a total of 12 months for dangerous driving and a previous burglary charge.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months, after which he must take an extended retest. He received no separate penalty for driving with no insurance.

Lauren Hodkinson was left with serious injuries after the collision on August 21. She had part of her skull removed and was in a coma for 10 days.

She later said she was “lucky to be alive”.