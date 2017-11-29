Man dies after crash in Milnthorpe

A man has died following a crash near Milnthorpe on Tuesday (November 28).

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision near Milnthorpe.

At around 7.30am on Tuesday November 28, police were called to the A6 Beetham Road to reports a Landrover and a Volkswagen had collided.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Landrover was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed for six hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log reference LC-20171128-0171.