Man dies after coming off motorbike near Carnforth

A man has died after coming off his motorbike near Carnforth.

Police were called at 1.40pm on Sunday October 6 to a report of a road traffic incident on the A6 near to the junction of Tarn Lane, Yealand Redmayne, involving a motorcycle.

The rider, a 67 year old man, came off his Norton Model 18 bike and fell to the ground.

He was travelling with a group of Vintage motorcycle riders at the time.

The ambulance and air ambulance attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around six hours for investigation work to be carried out.

Sgt Mick Belfield of Lancashire’s Tactical Operations Division, said: “These are tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“If you were in the area and saw the vehicle leading up to the incident, or the incident itself, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 746 of 6 October