Man arrested after Lancaster flats fire

A man has been arrested of suspicion of arson after a fire at a block of flats in Lancaster early this morning.

The blaze was spotted just after 2am on Friday May 18 in Water Street.

Fire crews from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to the scene and 12 flats were evacuated while the fire was extinguished.

It is not yet known where the blaze started but is being treated as deliberate.

Nobody was injured, although one man was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by paramedics.

Residents were allowed back into their flats by 2.30am after the fire was confirmed to be out by firefighters.

A police spokesman said: “A 42-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of arson and is currently in police custody.

“An investigation is ongoing.”