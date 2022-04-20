The 65-year-old was flying over the fells when the wing of his paraglider suddenly broke, plunging him around 40ft to the ground below.

Fortunately, a doctor on a hike came across the injured man, gave him first aid and called 999.

Mountain rescue teams and the air ambulance were despatched to the scene, but the helicopter crew were unable to land on the steep fells.

The injured paraglider was winched into a Coastguard helicopter and flown to Fulwood Barracks before being transported by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

Instead, a larger Coastguard helicopter was called to assist and its pilot was able to hover above the fells whilst the man was winched into the air and taken aboard.

Due to the size of the Coastguard helicopter, it was forced to land at Fulwood Barracks, where the man was then transported to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesman for Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team said: “Team members went up from Fell Foot with rescue equipment, including a stretcher and a large body splint.

"After treating his injuries he was placed in a vacuum mattress (a large body splint) and then placed on the mountain rescue stretcher.

“Due to the location, the air ambulance could not land on the steep ground near the casualty. To protect him, the decision was made to winch him into a Coast Guard helicopter.

"He was then flown to Fulwood Barracks and then taken to hospital by ambulance.

“We wish him a speedy recovery.”

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for an update on his injuries.

Bowland Pennine Rescue Team (BPMRT) is a 100% voluntary charity and all donations go directly towards running costs, purchasing essential life-saving equipment and maintaining its vehicles and base.