Major industry award for the Bay Gateway

One year since its opening, The Bay Gateway has been named the 2017 Economic Infrastructure Project of the Year.

The project won the prestigious award at the British Construction Industry Awards 2017.

The award recognises projects that are driving economic growth at a local, regional or national level through economic infrastructure.

The 4.8km, £140m project was lauded for its impact on the local economy.

In addition to its broader boost to the local economy, forecast to be worth more than £4 for every £1 spent on its construction, the project was also praised for its specific impact during construction. More than 90 per cent of the workforce employed by the developer Costain lived locally, in an LA postcode, and they exceeded the target of getting 100 unemployed local people back into the workforce.

The local supply chain also benefitted, with 40 per cent of the construction spend invested within 25 miles of the site and more than 75 per cent within 100 miles of the project.

As the link road was announced, the Port of Heysham invested £10m in infrastructure. A further £5m was spent on further improvements and currently an additional £5m is being spent on improvements to the South Quay Wall.

Seatruck Ferries has also invested in two brand new vessels specifically built for operation out of the Port of Heysham at a cost of £100m.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The Bay Gateway has already made a real difference in terms of a significant reduction in the volume of traffic on the bridges in Lancaster City Centre and through Carnforth, but the key benefits will also be felt over the longer term as the much-improved access to the Heysham peninsula allows the local economy to grow.”

“The road is used by more than 18,000 vehicles a day and is making a huge difference to residents, businesses and communities who can get around the area far more quickly and easily.”