Macmillan launches new cancer support service at Royal Lancaster Infirmary

A brand new information and support service is being launched, following a £358k investment, to provide vital assistance to anyone affected by cancer in north Lancashire and south Cumbria.

Macmillan Cancer Support, in partnership with University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), is to open a Macmillan Information and Support Centre at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The centre, which is funded by Macmillan and is the charity’s first in the area, opened on Tuesday and is located near to the entrance of Medical Unit 1 on Ashton Road.

It will provide vital practical cancer information and emotional support to help people deal with the impact of cancer on their health but also on things such as work, family life and finances.

Pauline Robinson, Macmillan Lead Cancer Nurse, UHMBT, said: “Our aim is to ensure that anyone affected by cancer across Lancaster, Morecambe and South Cumbria, including their family and carers, will have access to the right information and support they need throughout their cancer journey, so that they can make the best decisions for themselves about their treatment and their lives.

“As the service develops there will be a team of experts and trained volunteers on hand to answer any questions, lend a listening ear and provide vital information and support on everything from local support groups to help with any financial problems a cancer diagnosis can create. All visitors to the centre will be able to access booklets, leaflets and other sources of information, free of charge.”

Lynne Wyre, Deputy Chief Nurse, added: “This new facility will provide an area for people affected by cancer and their families in Morecambe Bay to seek advice and support during what can be an extremely distressing and emotional time. It is fantastic that we have been able to work so closely with Macmillan who has funded the facility as it will be a real asset to the local community for years to come.”