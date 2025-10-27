Live

M61 crash LIVE: Delays of nearly two hours reported on motorway between Chorley and Middlebrook

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 12:32 GMT
Delays of nearly two hours have been reported on the M61 after a crash between Chorley and Middlebrook.

The collision was reported on the southbound carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich) this morning.

Two out of three lanes were subsequently closed while emergency services attended the scene.

National Highways reported ten miles of congestion on approach and delays of 110 minutes.

Follow out live blog below for the latest updates:

13:06 GMT

M61 southbound reopens - delays of more than two hours remain

13:05 GMTUpdated 13:05 GMT

M6 fully reopens

12:39 GMTUpdated 12:43 GMT

M6 also closed after fatal crash

Police received a report of a car travelling the wrong direction on the southbound carriageway of the M6, near to Charnock Richard services, at around 9.33pm last night

Minutes later, officers received a report of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Astra, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorway remains closed while an investigation in the collision continues.

Read the full report by clicking HERE.

M6 closureplaceholder image
M6 closure | AA
12:28 GMTUpdated 12:39 GMT

Delays of nearly two hours reported on M61

