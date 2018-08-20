M6 southbound to close for two nights for bridge repairs

The southbound carriageway of the M6 is to close for two nights this week to repair the bridge damaged in a collision last month.

An HGV hit one of the supports of the bridge over the M6 near junction 33 at Galgate on July 26, and a temporary support was put in place.

Lane 1 has been closed – with a 50mph speed limit in place along the other two lanes – since the incident.

The bridge had to be propped up before the damaged lorry and bridge support in the verge beyond the hard shoulder safety barrier could be safely removed.

Highways England will now close the road overnight in order to reopen lane one in time for the bank holiday.

They will be relocating the new support to the location of the damaged support in work taking place this week.

The southbound carriageway will be closed between 8pm and 6am tomorrow on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

By 6am on Thursday morning lane one will be open again and the 50mph speed limit removed.

The diversion from junction 33 will use the southbound A6 and eastbound M55. The northbound carriageway will not be affected by this work.

Highways England added their thanks to drivers for their patience during the closure of lane one and during this week’s overnight work.