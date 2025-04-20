Authorities confirmed that the Southbound M6 road remains closed as investigations into the road traffic collision begin, with police still at the scene. | National World

Lancashire Police have confirmed that the M6 Northbound between J34 and J33 has reopened, while the Southbound road remains closed as investigations into the road traffic collision begin.

Following a severe road traffic collision earlier today, Lancashire Police have confirmed that the M6 Northbound between J34 and J33 has reopened, with the road having been closed earlier in the day so as to allow a North West Air Ambulance to land at the scene.

Authorities also confirmed that the Southbound road remains closed as investigations into the road traffic collision begin, with police still at the scene.

Highways England are warning those travelling to expect severe delays, with additional waits of up to 45 minutes to be expected on the approach to J34.