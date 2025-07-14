Drivers on the M6 are facing delays of up to two hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash forced the closure of the southbound carriageway.

A multi-vehicle collision was reported between junctions 32 (Preston) and 33 (Lancaster) at around 10.25am this morning.

Emergency services including police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene.

Police confirmed that multiple casualties have been taken to hospital.

Officers warned the motorway is expected to remain closed “for some time” as crews continue their response.

National Highways said traffic caught within the closure is now being released but significant delays remain.

The northbound carriageway remains open, though with speed restrictions in place.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know that it may be frustrating to have your journey delayed, or your route changed.

“We ask that you please be patient and understand that our officers and colleagues are working to resume normality as soon as they can.

“At this stage, our priority is responding to the collision, and we will bring you updates when we are able to.”

Diversion route

Motorists are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion:

Exit the M6 at J33 (Lancaster South)

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A6 towards Garstang, Blackpool and Fleetwood

Continue southbound on the A6 through Garstang, Bilsborrow, Barton and Broughton to M55 J1 (Broughton)

Take the first roundabout exit for Birmingham (M6)

Follow the M55 to rejoin the M6 at J32, heading south towards Birmingham