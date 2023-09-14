Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neal Jones Furniture has opened a new specialist marine chair workshop at Lune Business Park.

The new workshop was required to meet demand for the Neal Jones Furniture ‘semi-custom’ marine chair range from the burgeoning super yacht industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company specialises in designing and manufacturing bespoke furniture to homes around the world, with a particular focus on furniture for super yachts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neal Jones Furniture's new workshop at Lune Business Park in Lancaster.

Everything is made in the UK using traditional methods and is designed to withstand any harsh conditions at sea.

The expansion, which also includes investment in the latest specialist cutting machine, has created five jobs.

From an extensive pattern book, customers can choose from a wide range of options and customisations to create highly personalised furniture.

A semi custom dining chair and side table which will be made in the new workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Neal Jones said: “Our furniture making process begins with the designer’s hand sketched ideas and ends with the skills of the traditional artisan cabinet maker.

“In between is a digital process encompassing computer-aided design and robotised wood cutting and shaping. As an ‘old school’ furniture maker, I find this very exciting”.

Some of the latest ‘semi-custom’ variations will be exhibited at the Monaco Yacht Show later this month.

The new Lune Business Park premises is in addition to the company’s studio at Hampson Green near Galgate.