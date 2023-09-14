News you can trust since 1837
Luxury furniture firm opens new £1m workshop in Lancaster

A company which specialises in furniture for luxury yachts has invested more than £1 million in new premises in Lancaster.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 10:08 BST
Neal Jones Furniture has opened a new specialist marine chair workshop at Lune Business Park.

The new workshop was required to meet demand for the Neal Jones Furniture ‘semi-custom’ marine chair range from the burgeoning super yacht industry.

The company specialises in designing and manufacturing bespoke furniture to homes around the world, with a particular focus on furniture for super yachts.

Neal Jones Furniture's new workshop at Lune Business Park in Lancaster.
Neal Jones Furniture's new workshop at Lune Business Park in Lancaster.
Everything is made in the UK using traditional methods and is designed to withstand any harsh conditions at sea.

The expansion, which also includes investment in the latest specialist cutting machine, has created five jobs.

From an extensive pattern book, customers can choose from a wide range of options and customisations to create highly personalised furniture.

A semi custom dining chair and side table which will be made in the new workshop.
A semi custom dining chair and side table which will be made in the new workshop.
Founder Neal Jones said: “Our furniture making process begins with the designer’s hand sketched ideas and ends with the skills of the traditional artisan cabinet maker.

“In between is a digital process encompassing computer-aided design and robotised wood cutting and shaping. As an ‘old school’ furniture maker, I find this very exciting”.

Some of the latest ‘semi-custom’ variations will be exhibited at the Monaco Yacht Show later this month.

The new Lune Business Park premises is in addition to the company’s studio at Hampson Green near Galgate.

In January, the firm announced that they had been officially chosen to design some of the furniture on the world’s largest super yacht – M/Y NJord – that will constantly circumnavigate the globe.

