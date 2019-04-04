LRGS cricketers shine as 35 boys represent district and county

Cricket at Lancaster Royal Grammar School is flourishing with 35 boys representing not only the school but also their district and county.

LRGS is one of The Cricketer magazine’s ‘Top 100 Schools for Cricket’ and also won the most recent Royal Grammar School Cricket Festival.

Boys are encouraged into cricket from Year 7 and play until they are in Upper Sixth.

Year 7 pupils are introduced to cricket during the second half of the Lent half term, with an intensive series of indoor nets in games periods and also on Saturday mornings.

The U12A team will play 11 fixtures during the summer term against mainly independent schools from around the North West and compete annually in the Lancashire Schools knock-out cup.

The U12Bs and C’s usually play eight competitive matches in a season and are also entered in the Lancaster District local cup competition, where they compete against A teams from local schools. This pattern of matches is repeated across the Under 13, U14 and U15 age groups.

The A teams regularly reach the Lancashire Schools Cup Finals.

The school runs three senior teams, with the First XI and Second XI playing ever-stronger opponents across the North of England.

The fixture list has expanded, with new games outside the North West region against RGS Newcastle and Woodhouse Grove.

The season ends with a week of intense competition playing five other Royal Grammar Schools in the annual RGS Festival.

Plans are underway for a cricket tour to Dubai and the UAE in February 2020.

Fifteen boys will experience playing cricket on the subcontinent in a variety of formats – day and night games under floodlights, T20 and one day matches alongside a plethora of excursions and training sessions, one of which will be at the ICC Academy. Go to www.lrgs.org.uk/cricket for more information.