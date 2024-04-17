Loyal member of team at Morecambe company celebrates 20 years' service

This week, Scarlett Taylor-Craddock is celebrating an incredible two decades of service for ICT Reverse.
By Suzanne ParkerContributor
Published 17th Apr 2024, 10:46 BST

Based in Morecambe, the firm is one of the UK’s leading IT recycling companies with offices in Lancaster and London.

Since its formation in 2003, the company has grown from strength to strength and is now one of the area’s leading employers, with more than 80 staff.

Scarlett started working for ICT Reverse as an Account Manager in 2004.

Manging director Craig Smith with Scarlett Taylor-Craddock at ICT Reverse, Morecambe.Manging director Craig Smith with Scarlett Taylor-Craddock at ICT Reverse, Morecambe.
A significant period of growth followed during which ICT Reverse expanded its recycling service to include IT equipment such as laptops, tablets and data centres.

Scarlett’s drive and determination was apparent from day one and she quickly progressed to become a Senior Account Director.

She said: “I love the job, the clients and the team. The business has grown so much over the years and I’ve grown with it”.

Managing Director Craig Smith said: “Scarlett is one of our longest standing members of staff and I can’t thank her enough for her loyalty to the company. She’s an integral part of the team and 20 years is just amazing – thank you Scarlett!”

