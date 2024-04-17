Loyal member of team at Morecambe company celebrates 20 years' service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Based in Morecambe, the firm is one of the UK’s leading IT recycling companies with offices in Lancaster and London.

Since its formation in 2003, the company has grown from strength to strength and is now one of the area’s leading employers, with more than 80 staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarlett started working for ICT Reverse as an Account Manager in 2004.

Manging director Craig Smith with Scarlett Taylor-Craddock at ICT Reverse, Morecambe.

A significant period of growth followed during which ICT Reverse expanded its recycling service to include IT equipment such as laptops, tablets and data centres.

Scarlett’s drive and determination was apparent from day one and she quickly progressed to become a Senior Account Director.

She said: “I love the job, the clients and the team. The business has grown so much over the years and I’ve grown with it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad