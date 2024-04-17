Loyal member of team at Morecambe company celebrates 20 years' service
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Based in Morecambe, the firm is one of the UK’s leading IT recycling companies with offices in Lancaster and London.
Since its formation in 2003, the company has grown from strength to strength and is now one of the area’s leading employers, with more than 80 staff.
Scarlett started working for ICT Reverse as an Account Manager in 2004.
A significant period of growth followed during which ICT Reverse expanded its recycling service to include IT equipment such as laptops, tablets and data centres.
Scarlett’s drive and determination was apparent from day one and she quickly progressed to become a Senior Account Director.
She said: “I love the job, the clients and the team. The business has grown so much over the years and I’ve grown with it”.
Managing Director Craig Smith said: “Scarlett is one of our longest standing members of staff and I can’t thank her enough for her loyalty to the company. She’s an integral part of the team and 20 years is just amazing – thank you Scarlett!”