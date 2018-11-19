Longridge man takes part in fund-raising promotion for Children in Need

Who needs an excuse to eat doughnuts?



Longridge resident Kieren Spencer has been hand picked to help promote Children in Need’s Doughnut Dangle, challenging volunteers to eat the sweet treat whilst it is suspended - with no hands. He also took part in Peter Andre's Sweet Shop Surprise, where tasters play Russian Roulette with a nasty tasting jellybean.

The promotions were used as part of the charity’s fund-raising tool kit for members of the community.

Kieren Spencer

Kieren, 28, who runs School for Stage, which has bases in Longridge, Garstang, Lancaster and Lytham, says: “I was offered the opportunity through my agent, Boss Management, and I was thrilled to take part. Children in Need is such a fabulous charity, with the money going towards some great causes.

“I work with young people so I know the money is going somewhere I am passionate about.

“I loved taking part in the Doughnut Dangle and the Jellybean Challenge. It was a great thing to be involved in, especially when all the staff involved have a real fondness for the charity. I filmed the challenges at the BBC studios in Manchester and there was a group of around eight of us.”

Kieren added his staff and youngsters at his School for Stage sites wore Children in Need clothing and raised around £100 for the charity.

