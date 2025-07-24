Drivers are facing long delays on the M6 southbound this evening due to “ongoing construction” works between junctions 34 and 33 near Lancaster.

The road is partially blocked at junction 33 ( Hampson Green), according to the AA, causing long delays and congestion.

Traffic is moving slowly, with average speeds down to 10mph.

Drivers are facing long delays on the M6 southbound this evening due to “ongoing construction” | Google/ AA

There are currently delays of around 40 minutes, with traffic tailing back between junction 34 (Halton) and Lancaster Services.

National Highways expects normal traffic conditions to resume between 10.15pm and 10.30pm tonight.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.