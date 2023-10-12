News you can trust since 1837
Long delays on M6 north of Lancaster after lorry fire

Motorists are being warned of long delays on the M6 northbound this morning, Thursday, after a lorry fire.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
Cumbria Police and other emergency services have been at the scene near junction 36 (Kirkby Lonsdale) since early this morning.

Carnforth firefighters were among those called out at 5.40am to assist Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service pumps from Kendal, Milnthorpe, Sedbergh and Grange in dealing with the incident.

The motorway was initially closed between junction 36 and 37 (near Kendal) but the road has now reopened.

Carnforth firefighters attended the blaze on the M6.Carnforth firefighters attended the blaze on the M6.
Carnforth firefighters attended the blaze on the M6.
However, significant delays continue as lane one is closed for recovery.

Eye witnesses have reported traffic being affected back to Carnforth.

In addition, the A590 westbound is closed between the M6 junction 36 and the Brettagh Holt roundabout due to a serious collision.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The closures are expected to be in place until lunchtime.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and use alternative routes where possible.

